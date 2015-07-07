Voss Pet 850 Ml Still Water
Still Water and Ice
850 ml
Voss water, known for it's low mineral content, is recommended to accompany fine wines and food. It's the closest thing to pure H2O on the planet!
Voss water comes from a glacial fed aquifier in the wilderness of south Norway. The low mineral content of this water makes it the closest thing to pure H20.
Juicy peach and apricot flavors are bright and fragrant, offering a nice counterbalance to the crisp lemon and grapefruit notes. Beautiful clean finish.
California. A blend of Syrah, Merlot and Petite Sirah with aromas of plum, wild cherry, vanilla and black currant jam. 13.5% ABV
California. Ripe plum and raspberry with flavors of caramel and tobacco. 13.9% ABV
Shows real character in the ripe citrus, melon and lemongrass flavors, dryness and crisp acidity. 13.5% ABV
Monterey. Aromas of green apple, lime and pineapple with touches of nougat and caramel. 13.4% ABV
If you like big Cabernets, you will love this wine; ripe black fruit with loads of tannins; slightly closed now; should develop well; on the palate there's a core of sweet blackberry and cherry fruit.
This rye IPA has over a pound per barrel of Sterling and Chinook hops. Its earthy and spicy notes from the hops and the rye malt are complemented by the floral aromatics, resulting in a delicious IPA
Habitus took home the Gold Award for best Rye IPA in the world @ the World Beer Cup in Denver on April 11,2014.
92 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. Rustic in the best sense, this has the deep, resinous herb scent that's made Mendocino so famous. The tannins lend grit to the palate along with layers of flavor.
Soft and gentle, the polished '98 Hess Select Merlot is a fine example of this varietal; this is a great starter wine for those desiring to try their first red wine with a fine meal; a delicious wine!
Pure refreshment for all of your senses. Bottled at the source in Vatnestrom, Norway.
Beautiful to see. Delightful to taste. Pure refreshment for all your senses. Bottled at the dource in Vatnestrom, Norway.
The perfect refreshment for any occasion.
California. Fruity aromas and flavors of ripe plum, raspberry with an earthy and dry finish. 14.1% ABV
This red blend brings all the roar of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah. Finishes with smooth and round tannins.
Fruit-forward Malbec that has pleasant aromas of raspberry, cherry and pomegranate. 13.5% ABV
"2013 VINTAGE ONLY; DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, SF CHRONICLE WC" Grown on our Veeder Hills Vineyard, the traditional red fruit aromas and flavors of the dominant Cabernet Sauvignon are led by bright cherry and wild mountain raspberry with the addition of Malbec offering blueberry joined by notes of vanilla, cassis, creamy chocolate caramel and oak spice.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. Full-bodied, structured and muscular. Reveals black currants, black cherries and a hint of tapenade.
The Fess Parker Ashley's Vineyard Pinot Noir is an amazing red with lots of bells and whistles. A fully-loaded wine.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Fess Parker Ashley's Chardonnay is fantastically ripe and oaky; just swamps the palate with wave after wave of pineapple jam, tangerine tart, apricot filling.
The Hess Allomi Vyd Cabernet is a consistent, top performer; exhibits black fruit and savory oak; fine, sweet tannins; and a fine, long finish
This San Diego-style IPA is bone dry, hop-forward, and light in color. Recipe changes with every batch.
The Hess Collection Chardonnay shows a nice mix of ripe, core fruits and sweet oak flavors; nicely textured on the palate.
This IPA flexes by being a great San Diego style IPA but then blending it with tons of sweet, tart grapefruit. Alongside the citrusy zest, are hops, which altogether gives you an incredibly refreshing and tasty IPA.
Steel Beach is a crisp, light-bodied, refreshing Lager named for the legendary Uncle Sam-sponsored beer-days aboard Navy vessels. Pilsner malt, American hops, and lager yeast all go into this beer.
This Double IPA is spicy, crisp, and extremely drinkable. Loads of Sterling and Chinook hops get put in the kettle and hopback.
This Cream Ale is a twist on the Vienna-style, smooth and creamy, malt-forwards ales with hints of chocolate and vanilla. Balanced by Noble hops.
This German-style Kolsch is crisp and authentic with subtle fruit notes and a clean finish. Sessionable, light straw-colored, and lightly hopped.
This IPA is bursting with hops bringing out the flavors and aromas of a delicious, perfectly brewed IPA.
This Wheat Ale is brewed with California orange blossom honey and California orange peels. Light American wheat beer brewed with spices.
Solis IPA is our rotating IPA brand, Solis allows us to keep the creative juices flowing by making delicious, one-off IPAs for the craft brew lover.
Wine built to enjoy right now, or to explore a bit further down the road as it gains even greater complexity.