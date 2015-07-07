Honoro Vera
Rueda
750 ml
A blend of Verdejo, Viura and Sauvignon Blanc grapes, this wine is balanced with floral notes and green fruit flavors. Perfectly acidic. 13% ABV
A blend of Verdejo, Viura and Sauvignon Blanc grapes, this wine is balanced with floral notes and green fruit flavors. Perfectly acidic. 13% ABV
It has an intense nose with dominating notes of red ripe fruits and mineral aromas. It is a fruity wine, very fresh and easy to drink. 14.5% ABV
A truly authentic Belgian style wheat ale, this Rascal is unfiltered. Cleverly spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel producing a refreshingly fruity thirst quencher. New to California.
German-style sour ale with lime and sea salt. A timeless, traditional tart gose with a zesty, salty, and tangy citrus twist.
A rich, malty brown ale with a blend of chai spices, organic ginger, and organic Fair Trade Certified black tea.
This robust, silky smooth, full-bodied and altogether extremely American rendition of an Imperial Stout is aged for 6 months in the very finest bourbon barrels. Dangerously smooth 17.4% ABV beer.
Citrusy, floral bouquet complete with a rich, malty finish.
The Avery Reverend contains as many authentic imported Belgian specialty malts as the brewers could cram into our mash tun, and lots of Belgian dark candy sugar stirred into the brew kettle.
American Pilsner. Beautifully bitter and dry with an abundance of floral, Noble German hops. 4.7% ABV
Cleverly spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel producing a refreshingly fruity thirst quencher.
We've taken this big, intense stout to the extreme by boosting it with whole bean dark roasted coffee. We aren't afraid to use plenty of rich roasted barley, balanced by the bitterness of coffee to give this full-bodied stout a little extra something you've been looking for in a beer. 6.5% ABV.
This Sour Ale is brewed with ginger and barrel aged.
Inspired by a Summer's day and crafted to crush year-round. This IPA twists real tangerine peel and citrusy hops into this juicy experience.
A brilliant variety pack featuring some of Avery's finest: Avery IPA, White Rascal, Ellie's Brown Ale, and Lilikoi.
A double dose of vanilla derived from both fresh bourbon barrels and whole vanilla beans is complemented by essences of chocolate, caramel and molasses. 10.8% ABV.
Aged in Bourbon barrels, this bold Belgian-style Quadrupel has notes of rich, dark fruit, vanilla, and caramel with a burst of tangerine peel culminating in the vibrancy of this full-bodied creation.
Fresh, vibrant, tropical. A massive 10.5% Imperial IPA.
Uses 3 strains of Bretts. Loads of ripe stone fruit aromas, classic horsey and rustic flavors, and tropical fruit essences. Beautiful, dark and robust Belgian malts for caramel, chocolate and fig. 8%
Our winter strong ale has a gorgeous mahogany hue, a hint of hazelnuts, and a finish reminiscent of mocha and toffee.
Tropical & dank, Brazenly bitter. Dashingly dry-hopped. Raja is an audacious addition to our lengthy lineage of intrepid IPAs.
Luscious ripe red raspberries are elegantly intertwined with a bountiful amount of lactic acidity and delicate barrel nuances to cultivate this stunning sour ale.
No.28 in Barrel-Aged Series. Ale Aged in Tequila barrels with lime zest and salt added.
No.27 in Barrel-Aged Series. Sour ale aged in bourbon barrels with cherries added.
A classic Saison-dry, crisp, fruity, spicy and refreshing-with a dose of summer-peaches. 6.4%abv
A truly authentic Belgian style wheat ale, this Rascal is unfiltered. Spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel.
An Imperial India-style Brown Ale. Twenty one is built on a foundation of dark malts, framed by sturdy IB's and crowned with a monumental dry hop. 8.53% ABV
This beer is 85% ale aged in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels, 9& Ale aged in Chardonnay barrels and 6% ale aged in Chardonnay barrels and 6% ale aged in Zinfandel barrels (all a minimum of 8 -24 months)
Imperial Pumpkin Ale brewed with pumpkin puree and a blend of five spices. Aged in fresh Gosling Rum Barrels for six months.
A special DOUBLE IPA release! A brutally bitter, dank, piney, and resinous ales designed for those seeking a divine hop experience!
Brewed with Rocky Mountain water, malted barley, hops and yeast. A brew worthy of the Oval Office! Ale to the chief.
A super-caramelly, oak aged English-style strong ale. The oak is very apparent adding additional depth and complexity with a woody and cask-like nose and a pronounced vanilla flavor on the palate.
Amazingly complex, velvety and liquerish, this demon has a bouquet of vine-ripened grapes, anise, and chocalate covered cherries with flavors of rum-soaked carmelized fruits and a double espresso end.
We took all that is good in a traditional Oktoberfest -gorgeous,deep copper sheen, massive malty backbone and spicy, floral, pungent noble hops, then intensified each into this Imperial Oktoberfest.
The Beast is a seducer-accomodating, complicated, powerful, dark and created to last the ages. With a deep burgundy color and aromas of honey, nutmeg, man. orange and pineapple. Cellerable for 10+ yrs
A chocolate-colored & mild mannered brew, with a medium body & a slight nutty character!
Maharaja is derived from the sanskrit words mahat, - "great" and rajan - "king". The Maharaja flaunts his authority over huge amount of hops: tangy, vibrant with huge amounts of malted barley.
Flavors redolent of English toffee, rich mocha, sweet molasses, candied currants and a hint of anise.
Established in 1993, Avery Brewing Co. is a family owned and operated microbrewery dedicated to brewing the finest quality English and Belgian style ales. New to the California market.
This winter strong ale has a gorgeous mahogany hue, a hint of hazelnuts, and a finish reminiscent of mocha and toffee. No spices, just a perfect blend of five specialty malts. Cellarable for 2 years.
Belgian-Style White Ale. Tropical Island flair to a spicy traditional witbier. Erupts with passionfruit aroma. 5.4% ABV
American Brown Ale. Chocolate malt with hints of vanilla and nuts, with subtle hops. 5.5% ABV