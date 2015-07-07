Avery Brewing

Out of Mind Coffee Stout

6 Cans 12 oz

We've taken this big, intense stout to the extreme by boosting it with whole bean dark roasted coffee. We aren't afraid to use plenty of rich roasted barley, balanced by the bitterness of coffee to give this full-bodied stout a little extra something you've been looking for in a beer. 6.5% ABV.