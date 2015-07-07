Verget Chardonnay '06
Chardonnay
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A well-structured wine, the tart, core-fruited '06 Verget Chardonnay is built on a minerally base; firm on the palate with impressive vitality; perky in the aftertaste.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. One of Burgundy's greatest white wine values, the racy '05 Verget excels with super ripeness and lasting acidity; a fine choice with shellfish.
Either over the rocks or mixed, Black Velvet is a great value in Canadian whisky.
The smooth, rich taste of this premium Canadian Whisky makes it a favorite mixed, on-the-rocks or straight.
This beer is a blend of one part wine barrel aged beer and one part un-aged ale. We blended these together with a complex aroma with notes of green apple, red fruit, brettanomyces and oak.
The sweet caramel flavor is balanced perfectly with warm, toasted notes, while allowing the smooth defined whisky. The result is a smooth, flavorful, unique whisky enjoyable straight, OTR or mixed.
Aged 8 years in oak barrels for a rich smooth taste.
A Fantastic wine; deep concentrated color; black cherry and cola aromas; bright and lively on the palate; expressing fresh berry and spices; full bodied, with a polished finish.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Dom Aurelien Verdet Vosne Romanee has sweet berry and floral aromas and flavors; an elegant red, with an herbal hint; taut and linear; fine length.