Primus
Red Blend
12 Bottle Case
12 Bottle Case. 86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Accurate Bordeaux-like qualities that are soft and dusty in the aftertaste.
12 Bottle Case. 86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Accurate Bordeaux-like qualities that are soft and dusty in the aftertaste.
86 PTS Wilfred Wong. Accurate Bordeaux-like qualities that are soft and dusty in the aftertaste.
Chile. Plum and cassis aromas lead to rich and ripe red berry flavors. 14% ABV
Chile. Carefully controlled fermentations maintain the wine’s vibrant fruit flavors and aromas. Balanced acidity.13.5% ABV
Chile. Flavors of raspberry and black cherry with violets and vanilla. Silky tannins and a lengthy finish. 14.5% ABV