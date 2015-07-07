Veramonte
Merlot
750 ml
Aromas of blackberries, plums and blueberries with hints of black pepper. on the palette, fresh red berry fruit flavors with subtle and elegant oak characters.
91 PTS, WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS! A single variety cider using only delicious Granny Smith apples for a unique one of a kind taste.
Traditional cider boasting big red apple taste. Expertly crafted with a medium body, golden hue, and refreshing clean apple finish. 5% ABV.
Chile. Aromas of ripe red fruit and pepper. Cassis flavors and hints of spice with a velvety finish. 14.5% ABV
12 Bottle Case. 86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Accurate Bordeaux-like qualities that are soft and dusty in the aftertaste.
Chile. Plum and cassis aromas lead to rich and ripe red berry flavors. 14% ABV
Chile. Carefully controlled fermentations maintain the wine’s vibrant fruit flavors and aromas. Balanced acidity.13.5% ABV
Chile. Flavors of raspberry and black cherry with violets and vanilla. Silky tannins and a lengthy finish. 14.5% ABV
Woodchuck has combined their signature taste with a refreshing pumpkin finish.
Woodchuck's newest flavor is a refreshing pear cider! The world's best tasting cider is now even better!
Rich depth of apple flavor with hints of vanilla, aged in premium French and traditional American oak. 5% ABV