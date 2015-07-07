VENTURA SPIRITS CA VODKA
Vodka
750 ml
California Vodka is the only vodka in the world made from strawberries. This is not a flavored vodka - it is a neutral spirit that is actually distilled from strawberry wine
PLATINUM MEDAL 2009-SIP AWARDS;GOLD MEDAL-SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION-2008. Made from lemons in CA! All natural, no artificial colors or flavors. Hand-crafted. Great mixer!