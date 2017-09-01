Velho Barreiro Cachaca
Cachaca Rum
1 L
Velho Barreiro is one of the most appreciated Cachacas in Brazil because of its delicate aroma due to the very careful methods of distillation employed. Use it for the preparation of a 'caiprinha'.
Velho Barreiro Cachaca is one of the most traditional spirits in Brazil. Founded about 100 years ago, Velho Barreiro is recognized by the quality and the unique bottle. Our Cachaca is made from fresh, fine sugar cane juice raised on our own farms; we use the top quality ferments to produce Cachaca. The distillation is extremely controlled by our Master Distiller and after that stored in large barrows made of Jequitiba Rosa with 100,000 Liter capacity. Taste the Cachaca and not the wood.