Vedrenne
Raspberry Liqueur
750 ml
From fresh raspberries, full-flavored liqueur great for dessert, cooking or by itself!
From fresh raspberries, full-flavored liqueur great for dessert, cooking or by itself!
A richly flavoured, intensely fruity Blackberry Cream. The sweet nose carries over onto the palate which is also very sweet but harmoniously balanced by a touch of typical blackberry acidity.
This vibrant liqueur is an absolute dream over ice, in cocktails or splashed in champagne. Delicately infused and perfectly sweetened.