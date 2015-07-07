Famiglia Bianchi Cabernet '06
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Bianchi Cabernet is plush, with dark licorice, currant and blackberry fruit backed by a rounded, mocha-tinged finish; drink now through 2009.
The Valentin Bianchi Malbec is ultra-rich and full of fine, black fruit aromas and flavors; a pretty intense red.
89 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. Black cherries, cocoa and cassis with accents of mildly toasty oak and dried herbs.