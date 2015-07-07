Wild Onion Misfit
India Pale Ale
6 Cans
A velvety, chewy IPA with the perfect blend of hop bitterness, aroma, and malt body. 6.5% ABV.
A velvety, chewy IPA with the perfect blend of hop bitterness, aroma, and malt body. 6.5% ABV.
Bourbon-Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout. 10% ABV.
In the glass, this mezcal is clear, with aromas of smoke, roasted agave, citrus and flowers. The palate follows the nose, with more smoke and pronounced agave flavor, with a spicy finish. The spirit is made by a group of families who produce the spirit to.