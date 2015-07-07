Ultimat Vodka
Vodka
375 ml
93 PTS ANTHONY DIAS BLUE. A wonderful blend of the finest Polish potato, wheat, and rye vodka. It is rich in body, smooth, and complex.
90 PTS Wine Enthusiast. Hand Crafted with three ingredients, Wheat, Rye, and Potato produced in Poland. This is a perfectly balanced Vodka!
Product of Poland. A blend of fine Polish potatoes, wheat and rye vodka. 80 Proof