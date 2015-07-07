Two Mountain
Hidden Horse Red Blend
750 ml
A wonderful Bordeaux blend; rich aromas of dark fruit, blueberry wild flowers and a note of granite; full bodied and well focused on the palate; diven with red berry flavors and sweet tannins.
Aromas of rich toasted barrel, bright vibrant bing cherry, blackberry and coffee on the nose; inviting flavors of ripe red fruits, notes of brown sugar and vanilla; soft and defined on the finish.
Aromas of coffee, dark fruit, and cedar combine with flavors of dark berry, currant, toasted oak and sweet tannins; full bodied with a very long finish; perfect for the grilled steak.
Truly a fine Riesling; off dry style, with layers of green pears, white flowers and a whiff of herbs; on the palate the fruit lingers forever and has a wonderful minerality on the finish.