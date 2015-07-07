Two Hands
Bella's Garden Shiraz
750 ml
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Bella's Garden Shiraz is ripe, fleshy and generous, but not over the top, with gorgeous cherry, pomegranate, and black olive and bay leaf flavors.
91 PTS Wine Advocate. Full bodied & vibrantly fruity, offering an abundance of blackberry flavors with acidity in the finish.
Big, rich, and full-bodied, with a core of ripe berry fruit that carries into the long, spicy, complex finish.