Twisted Tea
Half and Half
24 oz Can
Twisted Tea Half & Half is brewed with real tea for a natural, refreshing flavor. Half hard tea, half hard lemondade.
Twisted Tea is Iced Tea with a kick! Made from some of the finest teas in the world & blended with a clear malt base, lemon & other natural flavors. It's a cool iced tea!
Made with real lemon, resulting in the perfect balance; cool, refreshing hard iced tea blended with the best hard lemonade. Not too sweet, so every sip is refreshing to the last squeeze of the bottle.
Twisted Tea Raspberry is brewed with real tea and a hint of raspberry for a slightly sweet, refreshing flavor.
Twisted Tea is brewed with real tea for a natural, refreshing flavor.
Tastes like real iced eta because it's made with real iced tea, with a twist.