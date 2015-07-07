Evil Twin Brewing

Citra Sunshine Slacker Session IPA

4 Cans 16 oz

Despite his bitterness, lack of power and insuperable aversion to any kind of extravagant labor - he kind of has a charming charisma, and perhaps he is even loveable. Somehow we find him unbelievable irresistible and stimulating because he is one of the few that masters the ability to effortlessly impress with his sharp intelligence and make it look so damn easy.