Turning Leaf
White Zinfandel
750 ml
Bright, sassy, and on the sweet side, the Turning Leaf Reserve White Zinfandel exhibits fine ripe raspberry flavors; serve chilled; a pretty wine.
The Turning Leaf Cabernet proves the versatility of California with this important varietal; this wine is charming, soft, and easy to drink; a fine choice with lighter foods.
A first-rate effort, the bright and lively Turning Leaf Chardonnay exhibits excellent ripe fruit flavors and fine balance; good with poultry.
The Turning Leaf Pinot Grigio is light, fresh, and easy drinking; a fine wine to serve with simply prepared shellfish.
The Turning Leaf Reserve Cabernet shows up with red fruit flavors that round on the palate.
The Turning Leaf Merlot is a solid, red with that simply drinks well; ripe, smooth, and layered.
Medium-bodied pinot reminiscent of fine French Burgundy. Its round mouth-feel & pleasing finish counterpoint the black cherry character. Approachable, yet deliciously decadent!
The Turning Leaf Reserve Chardonnay is a fine wine with fine depth of fruit and textures on the palate.
The Turning Leaf Sauvignon Blanc Reserve is a ripe-fruited wine with pleasant ripe melon flavors; crisp aftertaste.