Turn Me Red
Red Blend
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Quite a nice wine, the active '06 Turn Me Red, made from Zweigelt and Cabernet Sauvignon; is sleek and fine on the palate; soft and enticing on the palate; give it a light chill.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Quite a nice wine, the active '06 Turn Me Red, made from Zweigelt and Cabernet Sauvignon; is sleek and fine on the palate; soft and enticing on the palate; give it a light chill.
90-95 PTS, TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Quadruple-distilled rye grain mash; bouquet is mildly spicy; light-to-medium body; grainy, flowery, fresh-off-the-sill manner; finish is long.
Smooth taste of agave, a touch of mint and jasmine flavor that intertwines with woody, vanilla hints from the barrel.
GOLD MEDAL 2012 BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. The aromas is brawny, salty and lightly smoky; notes of peanut butter, baked apple and sea salt; flavors of sweet grain; plenty of textural depth.
Aged in American White Oak Bourbon, Amoroso Sherry and Pinot Noir casks. With notes of honey, currants and berries, it?s a fruity whisky.
Oily mouthfeel with an initial raisin, fudge, almost sherried sweetness that quickly gives way to the peat and smoke. Sweetly medicinal at first, the greenish wood smoke grows toword the finish.
Antique gold, gentle aromas of oak, caramel, and a hint of vanilla and sea breeze. Light medium body, with a creamy texture. Soft, gentle flavors of vanilla, toffee, with an oaky finish.
The fresh and endearing Turn Me Riesling is crisp and lively on the palate with a slight trace of sweetness; has a hint of mineral in the aftertaste and a nice length in the finish.
The finest young and aged whiskies go into this mysterious bottle, so there's a different flavor to explore with every drop. 43% ABV