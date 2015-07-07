Tanqueray
London Dry Gin
750 ml
Tanqueray London Dry Gin is made with an expertly crafted recipe that blends the four distinct botanicals of juniper, coriander, angelica and licorice. The result is a perfectly balanced spirit that has a unique herbal quality and dry finish. Tanqueray London Dry Gin earned a double gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was crowned the Bartenders’ Choice of Gin at the 2020 Drinks International awards for the 8th year in a row. The perfect inspiration for your own ingenious cocktails, pour our celebrated Tanqueray London Dry Gin over a liberal amount of ice in a wine glass, top up with premium tonic and garnish with a lime wedge for a refreshing tasting gin and tonic. Includes one 94.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Tanqueray London Dry Gin. Please drink responsibly.