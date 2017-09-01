Tucher Helles
Hefe Weizen
6 Bottles
A traditional, high fermented Bavarian yeast beer specialty with an accentuated wheat beer flavor and high vitamin B contents. A sparkling, refreshing and thirst-quenching product!
A Bavarian Specialty of dark colored, top fermented yeast beer with typical yeast cloudiness. Its unmistakable taste is due to an excellent choise of dark aromatic malt. Well balanced taste.
A light colored, crystal clear wheat beer specialty without yeast, top fermented, very sparkling, refreshing, thirst-quenching, with high natural C02 content. Very tasty.
Has a stand-out palate with a warm, spicy entry that evolves into a mouth full of fresh baked bread drenched in apricots. The finish is strong with what is best described as "whole body warmth."
A strong vanilla scent with fresh-cut sweet grass, wet stone, and old leather bound books with a nice balance of sweetness. 46.0% ABV