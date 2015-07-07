Tim Smith's Climax
Moonshine
750 ml
The Original Recipe is distilled from corn, rye and barley malt. Clean and natural tasting with a subtle sweetness and bold defiance.
The Pacific Rim Dry Riesling is a fine, medium bodied white; crisp aftertaste with a dry finish.
Lose yourself with the aromas of jasmine, pear and apple with smooth flavors of apricot and jasmine. 11.5% ABV
Aromas of plum and licorice with a hint of tobacco leads to a rich, juicy mouth feel with a long, lingering finish. Flavors of dry cherries and currants layer around this medium body Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine is approachable to drink now, but will improve in the next 8 years.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Natural, ripe and full-flavored, with a mouth filling intensity. Flavors are a mix of citrus and apple.
90 POINTS Wine Spectator. Talk about a mouthful of raspberries! Delicious ripe fruit and plenty of it in this lightly sweet, rich fruit wine. Sensational stuff.
Semi-sweet with flavors of pineapple, peach, and hints of honey. Finishes bright and crisp which provides good balance to the upfront fruit. 8.5% ABV