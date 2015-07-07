Trivento Amado Sur Red '06
Malbec
750 ml
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Trivento Amando Sur is high-toned, with a mix of cherry, raspberry and floral notes layered with shaved vanilla; spice and cherry notes linger on the finish.
The Trivento Cabernet shows dead-on varietal flavors; ripe, black fruit flavors on the palate; firm with medium tannins.
Bright dark berries and walnut shells as well as stone aromas that follow through to a full body and a tight and juicy finish
Powerful aromas of ripe red fruits, strawberries and cherries, with hints of coffee and chocolate from the oak; good body and fleshy tannins with a long, lingering finish.