Tres Agaves
Margarita Mix
1 L
Agave nose aromas. Very tangy and citrus lime palate, with a good balance of sweetness and tangy!
Agave nose aromas. Very tangy and citrus lime palate, with a good balance of sweetness and tangy!
Tres Agaves' Organic Bloody Maria mix is the 1st Bloody Mary style mix that is specifically designed to complement Tequila's bold flavor proflie, but will work with Vodka's more neutral flavor too.
Organically produced Cocktail-Ready Agave Nectar makes a truly unbeatable margarita. To make it perfect only three ingredients are nessecary: Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and Tres Agave Nectar.
Achieves a masterful balance of oak and agave. It rests in fine oak barrels for six to nine months and is perfect for margaritas, shots, and sipping. 80 Proof
This product is a true cocktail ingredient. Organic agave nectar and just enough filtered water to make it measureable and pourable. The only mixer product to receive a Gold Medal in 2009.
100% de Agave. Estate Grown. Aged for ~18 months in repurposed Bourbon and Tennessee Whiskey barrels. Smooth multi-layered flavors characterized by smoky sweet caramel and butterscotch, floral tones and hints of rosemary and spice. Wonderfully complex flavors perfect for crafting cocktails or sipping.