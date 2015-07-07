Trefethen Dry Riesling
Riesling
750 ml
Trefethen Dry Riesling is one of California's very best, crisp styled wines from this varietal.
Medium straw color; tart apple and mineral aromas; medium bodied, crisp on the palate; apple and oak in the flavors; lean finish.
