Trove Merlot '05
Cabernet Sauvignon
3 L
The Trove Merlot is a soft red wine that is ready-to-enjoy.
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is made from the finest corn, rye and barley malt, and ages in new oak barrels for years in century old warehouses at the most award-winning distillery in the world.
Polished and smooth upon entry, CLIX is pleasing on the nose and reminiscent of the essence of fresh nectar. Elegant in style, the exclusive character has exquisite smoothness and interesting nuance.
93 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Deep amber color; elegant aromas of buttery caramel, toasted nuts, and brown spices; silky, supple entry; honeyed toasted cornbread toast, intense brown spices.
To create basil turkey jerky, we infuse succulent turkey breasts with tangy citrus to create a jerky that's soft, subtly seasoned and bursting with flavor.
Each piece of pork is marinated in a sauce of teriyaki, brown sugar and smoky soy before drying.
Chili Lime flavors permeate throughout the slices of the tender chuck cut, giving an extremely moist and sensationally soft texture.
Black cherry BBQ sauce. Let that sink in for a moment.
Infused with a balanced combination of lemon, garlic and lemon pepper.
Napa Valley, California. Opens with notes of blueberry, rose petals and violets, which are balanced by a cleansing minerality and silky tannins.
Daily Crave Veggie Chips offer a variety of vegan flavors, that include a healthier crunch with a taste that we all crave.
In 1773, the McAfee Brothers set out to explore uncharted territory, surveying land now home to Buffalo Trace Distillery. Surveyor marks left behind are known as benchmarks and this bourbon whiskey honors their pioneering spirits.
Wheatley Vodka delivers award-winning, high quality vodka that is ten distilled and triple filtered for an ultra-smooth drinking experience.
Bourbon Cream is handcrafted using Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, making it a perfect marriage of rich delicious cream and smooth Kentucky bourbon.
A robust chili and garlic marinade finished off with flakes of real chili.