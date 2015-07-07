2 Towns Ciderhouse
Bright Cider
4 Cans 12 oz
Hand crafted in Oregon with all Northwest ingredients, The Incider features a light and refreshing apple flavor. Hints of sweetness and a crisp finish round out this easy drinking cider.
Hand crafted in Oregon with all Northwest ingredients, The Bad Apple is a rich & bold cider with notes of fruit and vanilla. This complex cider is aged on brandy-cured Oregon White Oak.
Tropical and exotic, the Ginja Ninja's training is complete when raw ginger root collides with Northwest apples to deliver a balance of sweet and spicy.
Hard Cider. Radiant and balanced, shines with Newtown Pippin apples. 6% ABV
Like the rugged outdoors of the Northwest, the OutCider is raw and unfiltered.
Tart and floral, this seasonal cider is made with NW apples, sour cherries and whole hibiscus blossoms.
Cot in the Act boasts a deep golden hue with a ripe stone fruit nose and is packed with 50 lbs of apricot per barrel. Although sweet on the nose, the dry profile pairs perfectly with Mexican cuisine.