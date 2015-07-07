Toso
Brut
750 ml
"Gentle
"Gentle
Pascual Toso is one of Argentina's top producers, the Malbec shows ripe, red fruit flavors and soft tannins on the palate; smooth finish.
An intense red with notes of blackberry, spice freshly cut wood and cherry liqueur. Well structured and full, with a long finish of toast and brandy 14.5% ABV
Fresh and round on the palate with a pleasant finish suggesting of vanilla. Excellent for pairing with beef dishes. 14.5% ABV
This is without a doubt both Chile and Casillero del Diablo’s main wine variety. Characterized by its intense aromas of cherries, plums and hints of vanilla, it is a full-bodied wine, with delicate tannins, ideal to accompany roast red meats.
Featuring smooth tannins expressing freshness and sweetness. Aromas of blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries. 13.5% ABV
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A surprise performer, the lively '08 Concha y Toro Frontera Sauvignon Blanc shows tasty, ripe citrus flavors that run nicely through the palate; crisp and perky in the aftertaste.
The Concha y Toro Frontera Carmenere shows up with tart currant aromas and flavors; lively on the palate; crisp in the aftertaste.
The Concha y Toro Marques de Casa Concha Syrah is an ultra-rich red with fine, black fruit flavors; layered on the palate.
The Concha y Toro Frontera Merlot is good value, softly textured red from Chile.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A real winner, the full-flavored '08 Concha y Toro Frontera Chardonnay comes through with plenty of ripe apple and bold peach flavors; lasts long and tasteful on the palate.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Deep and rich, the toast-like '08 Concha y Toro Chardonnay Marques de Casa Concha is not a shy wine; a very tasty wine for California wine lovers; long and forceful in the finish.
Colchagua Valley, Chile. 90% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Carmenere. Aged for 14 months in medium toast French and American oak barrels. 14% ABV.
Soft and nice, the Concha y Toro /Cabernet Merlot pleasingly combines ripe cherry flavors with undertones of sweet earth; excellent everyday enjoyment with lighter meat entrees.
The Topo Chico Mineral Water 6-pack provides a refreshing drink for you and your guests. It's carbonated to offer a pleasant, fizzy texture. Topo Chico water is very low in sodium and contains no calories.
Healthy hangover prevention with a vitamin blend, amino acids, antioxidants, nutrients, and minerals.
A proprietary formula consisting of a natural vitamin blend, amino acids, antioxidants, nutrients, and minerals. It is low calorie, sugar free, gluten free, and contains caffeine and double B-12!
Deep cherry red in color. Fruit aroma of dark wild blueberries with smoky notes over delicate oak-imparted undertones. Intense, flavorful, velvety. Juicy tannins leave hints of jam and dried plums on the palate.
The Concha y Toro Frontera Merlot is good value, softly textured red from Chile.
Extraordinarily bold fruit like black cherry, and spicy undertones of clove. Velvety on the palate, its intense, warm flavor carries through vivaciously to the finish. Great with meat or creamy cheeses
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Black currant, braised fig, maduro tobacco, bittersweet cocoa and loam notes. Polished
Chile. Aromas of red berries with notes of toasted oak. Sensual on the palate, velvety tannins, and a lingering finish. 14% ABV.
The Concha y Toro Xplorador Merlot drinks very well and compares favorable to this varietal from the Medoc side of Bordeaux.
Pretty fine and representative of the ever-improving Chilean Chardonnay quality, the lively Concha y Toro offers fresh, bright fruit flavors and a nice, cleansing aftertaste.
The Concha y Toro Marques de Casa Concha Merlot is a serious red with international implications; finely ripened, red and black fruit flavors.
Chilean. Fruit forward with plum, and moderately dry with a full body this chilean wine is patterned after the best bordeaux. 13.5% ABV