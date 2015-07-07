Toro de Piedra
Carmenere and Cabernet
750 ml
An intense red with notes of blackberry, spice freshly cut wood and cherry liqueur. Well structured and full, with a long finish of toast and brandy 14.5% ABV
Fresh and round on the palate with a pleasant finish suggesting of vanilla. Excellent for pairing with beef dishes. 14.5% ABV
This is without a doubt both Chile and Casillero del Diablo’s main wine variety. Characterized by its intense aromas of cherries, plums and hints of vanilla, it is a full-bodied wine, with delicate tannins, ideal to accompany roast red meats.
90 POINTS Wine Spectator (2013 vintage). The Concha y Toro Serie Riberas Gran Reserva Cabernet is bold and ripe, with full and concentrated black fruit flavors.
Featuring smooth tannins expressing freshness and sweetness. Aromas of blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries. 13.5% ABV
The Concha y Toro Frontera Carmenere shows up with tart currant aromas and flavors; lively on the palate; crisp in the aftertaste.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. An excellent white, the persistent '06 Concha y Toro Terrunyo Sauvignon Blanc stays steady and fine with focused dried herb, grassy flavors; crisp finish.
The Concha y Toro Marques de Casa Concha Syrah is an ultra-rich red with fine, black fruit flavors; layered on the palate.
95 Points Wine & Spirits-Very elegant, complex, great character of pure Carmenere, plenty of blueberries, black cherries and violets.
The Concha y Toro Frontera Merlot is good value, softly textured red from Chile.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A real winner, the full-flavored '08 Concha y Toro Frontera Chardonnay comes through with plenty of ripe apple and bold peach flavors; lasts long and tasteful on the palate.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Deep and rich, the toast-like '08 Concha y Toro Chardonnay Marques de Casa Concha is not a shy wine; a very tasty wine for California wine lovers; long and forceful in the finish.
Colchagua Valley, Chile. 90% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Carmenere. Aged for 14 months in medium toast French and American oak barrels. 14% ABV.
Deep cherry red in color. Fruit aroma of dark wild blueberries with smoky notes over delicate oak-imparted undertones. Intense, flavorful, velvety. Juicy tannins leave hints of jam and dried plums on the palate.
Chile. A light and vibrant wine. Ideal on a summer evening. Notes of quince, green apples, and pears. 12.5% ABV
Extraordinarily bold fruit like black cherry, and spicy undertones of clove. Velvety on the palate, its intense, warm flavor carries through vivaciously to the finish. Great with meat or creamy cheeses
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Black currant, braised fig, maduro tobacco, bittersweet cocoa and loam notes. Polished
Medium bodied with soft and friendly tannins. Hints of plums and cherries generously framed by toasted American oak.
Chile. Aromas of red berries with notes of toasted oak. Sensual on the palate, velvety tannins, and a lingering finish. 14% ABV.
The Concha y Toro Xplorador Merlot drinks very well and compares favorable to this varietal from the Medoc side of Bordeaux.
Pretty fine and representative of the ever-improving Chilean Chardonnay quality, the lively Concha y Toro offers fresh, bright fruit flavors and a nice, cleansing aftertaste.
Chilean. Fruit forward with plum, and moderately dry with a full body this chilean wine is patterned after the best bordeaux. 13.5% ABV