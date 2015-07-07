Tooth & Nail The Stand
Red Blend
750 ml
Intoxicating bouquet, unapologetic and bordering aggressive; yet once sipped; soft, supple, restrained; surprisingly lush, velvety tannin, juicy acidity and a silky finish come together.
Bright red plum preserve, juicy acidity and a soft suede mouth feel resolves with slight herbaceous menthol and white pepper.