Tom Gore
Chardonnay
750 ml
This Chardonnay has intense aromas of ripe apple and pear, complemented by notes of brown spice and toasted oak. The wine has ripe fruit flavors with a smooth, creamy texture and a long, full finish.
This Chardonnay has intense aromas of ripe apple and pear, complemented by notes of brown spice and toasted oak. The wine has ripe fruit flavors with a smooth, creamy texture and a long, full finish.
This Cabernet Sauvignon is dark red in color with aromas of cherry and currant and notes of leather and tobacco leaf, along with hints of dark chocolate and mocha from oak aging. This wine is fruit forward on the entry with a rich, round mouth feel and fine, supple tannins leading to a long finish.