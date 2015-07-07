Tokaji Aszu 6 Puttonyos
Dessert Wine Fortified/Dessert
500 ml
Complex, mutilayered, and very sweet. Full to medium bodied, this wine is clean and pure. Loads of honey, and citrus flavors with hints of vanilla and dried figs. INCREDIBLE VALUE!
Creamy texture, medium bodied with an aray of dried fruits and vanilla bean aromas. Wonderful flavors all through the mouth with a touch of ginger and almond on the finish.