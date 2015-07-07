Tobin James Chardonnay
Chardonnay
750 ml
Emits ripe fruit flavors. Ripe citrus is tamed by the wine's creamy accents. A pleasing, ripe fruit aftertaste.
The Tobin James Ballistic Zinfandel rams the palate with strong ripe berry flavors and raspberry spice, yet still balanced on the palate; firm structure with a nice grip on the finish; a classic Zin.
Offers up full flavors of black currant, plum and cedar notes. Rich layers of dark fruit and espresso in the finish.
Only a rowdy "cowboy" winemaker can make a zin like this, the Tobin James Zinfandel James Gang Reserve does not hold back anything; plays big on the palate.