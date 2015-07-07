North Coast Brewing
North Coast Pilsner. Crisp, subtle malt taste with a refreshing effervescence. 4.40% ABV

California. Packed with flavor, bitterness, and big and bold aromas. Flavors of chocolate on the tongue. 9% ABV
Crisp citrus notes made with two-row malted barley, unmalted wheat, a secret blend of herbs, crystal clear mountain water and ale yeast. 4.8% ABV
Jazz icon Thelonious Monk is the inspiration for North Coast Brewing's new Belgian-Style abbey ale. Like a Belgian "Dark Strong Ale", the beer is rich and robust with an ABV of 9%.
American Ale. Antique yeast strains produce a floral nose, a full fruity flavor, and a clean finish. 7.6% ABV
This White Ale has a sweet and tart flavor that follows through on the palate. Smooth and nostalgic for the young at heart as well as the deep sea adventurers.
Layered with flavors of roasted barley, chocolate, and coffee. Creamy and long lasting. 8% ABV
Starts out sweet and finishes with the crisp bitterness of a Double IPA. 9.7% ABV
88 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Bright reddish-amber; medium-bodied; malt and a generous helping of hops are beautifully married; long and spicy finish. Wonderful with grilled sausages.
Aged in bourbon barrels this Cellars Reserve is well balanced, with light notes of dark raisins, chocolate and toffee. Rich bourbon flavors rolls across the palate for a smooth finish.
GOLD MEDAL 2010 CA STATE FAIR Subtle Tangerine essence is artfully blended to our Wheat beer to bring about a balanced citrus note to the nose as well as the taste-buds. Crisp, clean, and refreshing.
91 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A fruity, aromatic Belgian style ale. Apricots and cloves on the nose, remaining and enhancing a big, soft in mouth feel. Very refreshing and well crafted.
Subtle Tangerine is artfully blended to bring about a balanced citrus note. Crisp and refreshing.
Simply a stronger version of a traditional Dry Irish Stout. It is a full bodied, dark brew that is rich and malty with plenty of roasted barley, chocolate, and coffee. 6.7% ABV.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Sonoma Coast Vyds Pinot Noir is focused and concentrated, with raspberry, white pepper and smoke aromas and layered wild berry, plum and mineral flavors.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A dark brown ale with hints of brilliant mahogany hues; a definite coffee/chocolate characteristic in the nose and flavors; a mellow ale for a comfortable mood.
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS This highly anticipated ale was once again a great success. Chocolate, vanilla, and roasted malt flavors prevail to give Old Stock its unique complexity.
Add this Lost Coast pub glass to your collection today.
GOLD MEDAL-SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR COMP The Blue Star is easily identified as a wheat beer in color, aroma, and flavor; the follow through, the balance, and the smoothness are what sets this beer apart.

Jazz icon Thelonious Monk is the inspiration for North Coast Brewing's new Belgian-Style abbey ale. Like a Belgian "Dark Strong Ale", the beer is rich and robust with an ABV of 9%. Limited quantities.
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A sweet and tart flavor does actually follow through on the palate. Smooth and nostalgic for the young at heart as well as the deep sea adventurer.
Hoppy, full-bodied ale with a nice mouthfeel. 6.5% ABV
Strong copper colored IPA. Clean finish from 2 row malt and imported crystal malts. Crisp Citrus notes from CTZ and Chinook Hops.

With a huge sherry-like aroma, including hints of vanilla and peppery spice, you're warned that this is a big beer. So, it should be no surprise when you first taste highlights big brown sugar sweetness up front, with Champange-grape and honey notes along for the ride.
A collaboration between the legendary SoCal band, Pennywise, and Lost Coast. They made a beer that's dry hopped with Cascade, Crystal, Chinook, and Citra hops, creating citrus aroma and hoppy flavor.
True hop lovers, get ready for a great ride. Experience this Double IPA with bitterness in perfect balance with malt flavors and aromas.
Watermelon Wheat features the fun, fruity flavor of watermelon and the refreshing flavor of a great wheat beer. Perfectly balanced.
This Wheat Beer has subtle tangerine essence that is artfully blended to bring out balanced citrus aromas and flavors. Crisp, clean, and refreshing.
North Coast Tart Cherry Berliner Weisse is made with the juice of Michigan Montmorency cherries, whose addition softens the lactic finish of the beer and gives it a springtime blush.
Imperial Double IPA with Citra Hops for added Aroma and Flavor profile.
Pale Ale with hugh citra hop influence in aroma and flavor profile.
Something special! This stout is as flavorful as it is viscous; black licorice flavors mix with roasted chocolate undertones; pronounced carbonation; flavorful sips.
Like a fine port, Old Stock Ale is intended to be laid down. With an original gravity of over 1.100 and a generous hopping rate, Old Stock Ale is well-designed to round out and mellow with age.
Layered with flavors of roasted barley, chocolate, and coffee. Creamy, long lasting head completes the brew. 8% ABV
One pass of the nose highlights decadent chocolate, dark coffee and charming bourbon aromatics. Its flavors creep onto the tongue while your taste buds are seduced by the beer's cake batter sweetness.
Like muscat, spruce tips, and pennyroyal, North Coast Steller IPA is redolent of resinous terpenes: myrcene, linalool, pinene, and geraniol. An unparalleled hop happening.
Old Stock Ale 2013 Cellar Reserve is a small batch, limited release that has been aged in brandy barrels. The aging process gives this world-class beer added layers of complexity and flavor.
Blend of Citra, Cascade and Centennial hops in a Double IPA with 8.7% abv. Drinkable and balanced. Lively aroma.
Brewed with Pils and wheat malts and fermented with the same yeast strain used to make Le Merle Puck is sharp and spritzy with a delicious flowery, spicy aroma???the perfect companion to any celebrati
Old Rasputin XVII has the depth, intensity, and complexity of the flavor profile of this special release.
Pale colored rustic Ale brewed with abundant hops providing a grassy profile paired with a Beldian yeast strain begetting exotic tropical fruit flavors.
Like a fine port, Old Stock Ale is intended to be laid down. Old Stock is brewed with clasic Maris Otter malt and Fuggles and East Kent Goldingshops, all imported from England.
Old Stock Ale 2011 Cellar Reserve is a small batch, limited release that has been aged in brandy barrels. The aging process gives this world-class beer added layers of complexity and flavor.
Every year North Coast ages a special batch of Russian Imperial Stout in Bourbon barrels. The depth, intensity, and complexity of the flavor profile of this special release is a worthy treat!
Old Stock 2012 Otsuchi has a full malty nose, with hint of butterscotch and honey. A potent ale with a clean and sweet aftertaste.
The Barrel Aged Old Rasputin XIV is an astoundingly complex tasting beer reminiscent of a collision between a barleywine and an imperial stout. As the hops fade a bittersweet coffee flavor shows.
North Coast Grand Cru is brewed with pilsner malt, and agave necter, then aged in oak bourbon barrels. It's subtle, complex and lightly hopped with a deceptive 12.5% ABV.


88 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Starts with a crisp hoppy aroma then presents a light, malty, sweetish background flavor before returning to a hoppy bitter finish. Must be time for a BBQ!
Winterbraun is a rich and robust seasonal brown ale created from roasted chocolate and caramel malts. Hopped with Czech Saaz hops to give it a spicy flavor and aroma.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. Try this exceptionally unique raspberry flavor profiles and bold chocolate notes trend well in the winter months. Perfect for the holidays.
A crisp beer with a hint of citrus, made with 2-row malted barley, unmalted wheat, a secret blend of Humboldt herbs, crystal clear mountain water and ale yeast.

89 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. This dark full bodied ale is a great winter warmer. Coffee and toasted flavors are offset by intense fruit flavors and aromas which make this stout complex.

92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS, GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. This beer is dark as a moonless night and as thick as a a Scottish bog. Yes, it does have some flavors; bitersweet chocolate and caramel.
Full-flavored amber made with roasted caramel malt. Medium-bodied with an assertive blend of malts. 5.5% ABV
A smooth, full-bodied brown ale, lightly hopped with a hint of roasted and crystal malts. Dark in color without the heavy taste of porter or stout. 5% ABV
California. Cabernet and Syrah blend with deep blackberry, currant and chalky tannins. N/A% ABV
Perfect balance between tropical fruit and citrus. Velvety and thirst quenching. Medium bodied with hints of lime and green apple. 12% ABV.