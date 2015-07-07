Tito's

Handmade Vodka

750 ml

Founded by sixth-generation Texan, Tito Beveridge, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is known for its high-quality product, charitable contributions, and goal to make people happy while making the world a better place. From the start, Tito got a kick out of infusing vodka for friends and quickly became known as “the vodka guy.” With a dream to do what he loved, and a dog by his side, he pursued a career in the spirits industry, risking it all until he sold his first case. Over twenty-five years later, Tito’s Handmade Vodka has stayed true to its roots and is designed to be savored by both spirit connoisseurs and those who enjoy a simple cocktail. Our gluten-free, low-calorie* vodka is American-made, unflavored, and distilled using old-fashioned copper pot stills, inspired by the distillation methods of fine single malt scotches and high-end French cognacs. Over 25 years later, the process remains the same; Tito’s is made in batches, with each batch taste-tested, and goes down smooth with an impeccably clean finish. From a Bloody Mary at brunch, a martini at cocktail hour, or a simple Tito’s and soda with friends – just add Tito’s and enjoy! Distilled and bottled on the same land in Austin, Texas, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is made from 100% corn and is naturally gluten-free. Available in Liter, 1.75L, 750mL, 375mL, 200mL, and 50mL sizes. For more information, visit titosvodka.com. *(Average Analysis per 1.5oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka: 98 calories, Carbohydrates 0 grams, Protein 0 grams, Fat 0 grams)