Tim Smith's Climax
Moonshine
750 ml
The Original Recipe is distilled from corn, rye and barley malt. Clean and natural tasting with a subtle sweetness and bold defiance.
A blast of cheese is sure to please! Grab a bag of Tom's Bugles Nacho Cheese and see for yourself how tasty they are
The crispy, crunchy cone shapes bring out the best of the lip smackin' corn taste and they're perfect for sticking on your fingers to eat one at a time.
Established in 1860, Early Times is a true American brand. The name itself is a tribute to the way whisky was made in the "Early Times" of the country. As the Twentieth Century arrived and distilling methods evolved to sophisticated operations Early Times remained true to its roots as an old-style Kentucky bourbon.
Massive dose of tropical hop aromatics of tangerine, mango, and passionfruit. Mild, nutty malt backbone. 5% ABV
American. Hoppy amber loaded with fruity hops and bitterness. Dry with a light malt backbone that serves as a platform for a complex hop profile. 6.8% ABV
Movietime or anytime!
Full-bodied and a touch of sweet, this stout is packed with bourbon barrel-aged coffee. 7.5% ABV
California. Aromas of hay, pepper, and friendly sunshine. Dry body with a light-hoppy finish. 5.5% ABV
Sour Ale. Tart, fruity, and frighteningly delicious. Blasted with apricots. 4.8% ABV
Orderville is an aggressive, fragrant IPA that blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. The resulting beer is immensely rad, with an unmistakable bangin’ aroma and a fully saturated hop flavor and finish. The cracker-dry body keeps the focus squarely on the massive, incredibly delicious hop character, inviting your taste buds to join a drum circle of flavor in a magical forest of hops.
A sour gose that is tart, fruity, complex, and delicious. Featuring a heavy dose of blood orange and hibiscus.
Aromas of tropical fruit with passion fruit, guava, sea salt, and tart citrus on the palate. 4.8% ABV
California. Oatmeal coffee stout bursting with coffee aroma and flavor. Complete with a chocolate espresso bean finish. 5.8% ABV
Black House is an oatmeal coffee stout bursting with coffee aroma and flavor. Modern Times is one of the only breweries in the world to roast their own coffee! 5.8% ABV
Fruited Berliner Weisse beer.
City of the Sun is a ridiculously awesome IPA loaded with sticky, fruity new wave hops redolent of melon, lime, and citrus notes. The flavor is as complex as it is aggressive, featuring a stiff bitterness and a powerfully tropical hop character, backed by a dry, barely-there malt backbone. City of the Sun is named after a 17th Century work of crackpot utopian fiction that describes a sun-worshipping theocracy featuring the common ownership of children, goods, and partners, with a rigid system of (super hot) group mating.
Hopped with Czech Saaz and Australian Summer hops giving this brew a cold taste.
This Stunning sexy mixed pack contains a veritable cornucopia of our complex, sessionable, and profoundly delicious beers. From an oatmeal stout packed with our house roasted coffee.
Our beloved oatmeal coffee stout nitrogenated and packed to the gills with coconut and cocoa nibs. Limited release.
City of the Sun is a big, fruity, pungent, sticky, delicious IPA. Mosaic & Motueka give it a very fruity hop character, with Simcoe providing enough of a piney backbone to prevent it from going off the deep end. The complex but unobtrusive malt character gives it a medium body and a platform for the saturated hop flavor.
An imperialized version of Black House loaded with our house-roasted coffee. Mega Black House is a complex sipper that is thick, chewy, and bursting with coffee aroma & flavor.
A robust Belgian-style farmhouse ale brewed with Merlot grape must. Universal Friend is fermented with our house yeast blend, balancing the wine grapes with the earthy character of our saison yeast.
A sour cherry gose that's tart, fruity, and delicious. The sour, salty base beer brings the funky refreshment, while the heavy dose of cherries turns the whole thing into a fruity, tasty cherry bomb.
Oneida is vigorously hoppy, aromatic pale ale saturated with Nelson Sauvin & cascade hops. A stripped down malt bill keeps the focus on the dank, fruity, citrusy hop aroma and flavor. 5.8% ABV
Intensely hoppy double IPA exploding with tropical aroma and flavor. 10% ABV
American Ale. Light-bodied with bright tropical fruit and lemongrass notes with grapefruit citrus. 5.8% ABV
Fruit forward IPA with bangin' aromas and a fully saturated hop flavor and finish. 7.2% ABV