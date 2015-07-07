Tieton Maker's Reserve
Seasonal Specialty Beer
16.9 oz Bottle
Tieton Maker's Reserve is a bittersweet cider barrel aged in bourbon barrels that brings out the vanilla, plum and slight bourbon flavors. Get it while you can!
The Cherry Blend is a well balanced apple cider blend with Cherry. Big mouth feel, perfect acid, and long finish. An alternative to a rose.
A semi-sweet cider with natural tree ripened fruit notes, a crisp sparkle and medium body.
Refreshing notes of fresh and dried apricot.