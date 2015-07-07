Shop
Tide
Dots
Candy
7 oz
Movietime or anytime!
B Side
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Aromas of blackberry and warm caramel with complex yet subtle notes of toasted almond and black currant. 14.7% ABV
B Side
Red Blend
750 ml
The B Side Red Blend consists of 49% Cab Sauv, 23% Merlot, 16% Syrah, 11% Petit Verdot, and 1% Cab Franc; aromas of black cherries, and dried plums dominated by flavors of black currant and cassis.
Odd Side Citra
Pale Ale
6 Cans
Aroma is an intoxicating bouquet of grapefruit, tropical fruit, lemon, and pine. Light and crisp. 5.75% ABV