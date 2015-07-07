Thorn Street Brewery Barrio Mexican-Style Lager
Standard American Lager
6 Cans
This Mexican-style lager is crispy, light and refreshing. Brewed with Domestic 2-row barley and flaked Maize. Not hoppy or bitter, just smooth and drinkable.
This Mexican-style lager is crispy, light and refreshing. Brewed with Domestic 2-row barley and flaked Maize. Not hoppy or bitter, just smooth and drinkable.
A focus on flavor and aroma instead of intense bitterness, this IPA has flavors of pine, passion fruit, tangerine, mango, and pineapple. Brewed with Columbus, Simcoe, Citra, Centennial, and Amarillo.