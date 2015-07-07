Thomas Kemper Root Beer
Root Beer Soda Shop
12 oz
With Kemper's rich and creamy honey-sweetened root beer, they hahave saved you a seat at an old-fashioned soda fountain.
This mouth-watering, traditional Vanilla Cream Soda is rich and sweet, and makes for a decadent treat.
Enjoy this tart, juicy soda. It's like a handful of fresh black cherries, but without the pits!
Delightfully refreshing and crisp, with just a slight ginger bite from real Jamaican ginger.