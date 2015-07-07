THE WHISTLER 7Y IRISH WHSKY
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Sweet sherbet lemon nose balanced beautifully with creamy salted caramel and dark fruit. Slightly tannic palate with citrus sweetness, slight pepperiness. Sweet citrus and slightly soft wood finish.
Honey comb and vanilla aromas with ripe pear and green apple. Palate of green orchard fruits with undertones of vanilla. Medium length soft finish, sweet toffee with green apples.