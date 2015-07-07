The Meeker Winemakers' Handprint Merlot

Merlot

750 ml

The Winemakers Handprint Merlot is truly a work of art. Each bottle bears the handprints of winemaker Lucas Meeker in artist's acrylic paint. While every bottle is unique in appearance, the wine inside offers a steadfast expression of an Old World modeled, skillfully hand- crafted wine. This Merlot exhibits refined structure and elegance. The nose features cherry pie and cola with notes of lavender and leather, while the palate unfolds with deep structured blackberry, earth, and vanilla.