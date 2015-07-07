The Little Penguin
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Little Penguin Pinot Noir is a medium bodied red with no edges; pleasant, ripe red fruit flavors abound.
The Little Penguin Pinot Noir is a medium bodied red with no edges; pleasant, ripe red fruit flavors abound.
The Little Penguin Shiraz is a nicely textured red; ripe and round with a pleasing aftertaste.
A nice little red, the Little Penguin Cabernet is an excellent party choice. Easy-drinking and smooth.
The Little Penguin Chardonnay is a soft, light white wine. Crisp yet easy in the finish.