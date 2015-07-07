Tanqueray

No. Ten Gin

750 ml

Distilled to the premium standards of Tanqueray Gin, the heart of Tanqueray No. TEN Gin comes from the “Tiny Ten” copper pot still. Tanqueray No. TEN Gin is distilled using fresh whole citrus fruits. With its unique, full-bodied character and citrus undertone, Tanqueray No. TEN Gin is a Double Gold Medal winner of the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a perennial favorite among passionate bartenders. Tanqueray No. TEN Gin earned a double gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was crowned the Bartenders’ Choice of Gin at the 2020 Drinks International awards for the 8th year in a row. The perfect inspiration for your own ingenious cocktails, simply mix with a splash of premium tonic water and a wedge of pink grapefruit for a refreshing tasting cocktail. Includes one 94.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Tanqueray No. TEN Gin. Please drink responsibly.