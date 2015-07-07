Gainey Merlot
Merlot
750 ml
The Gainey Merlot has ripe fruit, dried leaves and other exotic flavors; softly textured, with sweet tannins on the palate; pleasing finish.
The Gainey Merlot has ripe fruit, dried leaves and other exotic flavors; softly textured, with sweet tannins on the palate; pleasing finish.
The Gainey Chardonnay is complex; exhibits ripe fruit flavors and ripe oak notes; citrus in the finish.
Produced entirely from grapes cultivate at their Home Ranch in eastern Santa Ynez Valley, their Estate Grown Sauvignon Blanc boasts bright citrus, honeydew melon, mineral and subtle herb aromas.