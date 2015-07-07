Dudes Double Trunk IPA
Imperial IPA India Pale Ale
4 Cans
They say an elephant never forgets. When it comes to this double IPA, you won't either. Clocking in at a massive 10.8 percent ABV, this massive beer is a bold choice for serious IPA fans.
