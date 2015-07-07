Ceretto
Moscato d'Asti
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh, aromatic, and enticing, the '08 Ceretto Moscato d'Asti is light and delicate on the palate; an excellent dessert wine with fresh fruit.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh, aromatic, and enticing, the '08 Ceretto Moscato d'Asti is light and delicate on the palate; an excellent dessert wine with fresh fruit.
Italy. Intensely fruity and characteristically aromatic, with a sweet flavor that is perfectly balanced. 5% ABV
Lovely lift to the aromas and flavors of rose petal, truffle and earth. Very fresh and fine-grained in the mouth, coming across as extremely young today and displaying excellent acidity.
Floral scents of lavender and notes of mint accent the honeyed sweetness of the Ceretto Moscato d'Asti; flavors of poached pears; bright lemon and citrus on the finish.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Aromas of ripe berry, apple, vanilla, licorice and ginger. A fruit forward wine with tight tannins.