Terra Noble Classic Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
The Terra Noble Classic Sauvignon Blanc is ripe and soft; shows dried peach and melon flavors; easy in the finish.
The Terra Noble Chardonnay is a pleasant, everyday white; medium bodied, easy on the palate; dry, yet soft; exhibits ripe citrus flavors.
This Carmenere is scandalously delicious with notes of plums, berries, cedar and spice.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR Beautifully crafted, with generous raspberry, cherry and spice flavors. A great wine from the Red Mountain region of Washington state.
The Montevina Terra d'Oro Barbera is a sound red with a fine, tart aftertaste.
Aromas and flavors of juicy pears, stone fruits, and clover blossom with a touch of French oak. 13.5% ABV
The Terra Noble Classic Cabernet is a smooth and pleasing red wine; exhibits red currant and dried leaves in the flavors; excellent with grilled meats.
A charming, sweet white wine, the delicately fragrant Terra d'Oro Moscato plays easily on the palate; shows a hint of candied marmalade on the palate; pretty aftertaste.
89 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. Black cherries, cocoa and cassis with accents of mildly toasty oak and dried herbs.
A beautiful styled port. Excellent black fruit flavors; full bodied, and very sweet; long, lusty finish.
90 PTS Wilfred Wong. Brings a great berry aroma to the fore that rounds out nicely on the palate. Bright and fine in the finish.
89 PTS Wilfred Wong. Bright, pretty and easy to enjoy. Smooth tannins. A very friendly red with gusto in the finish.