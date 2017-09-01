Tequila Rose Java
Coffee Liqueur
750 ml
Java Cream is a combination of coffee with the same strawberry cream liqueur you love from the original Tequila Rose. Very smooth. Ideal for a refreshing cup of cappuccino or a nightcap.
