Tenaya Creek

Bonanza Brown Ale

6 Cans

First impression: this is a gorgeous, malty brown ale with dark amber hues. Second impression: there’s a velvety smooth body with a light bitter finish from our friend, the Chinook hop. This beer is your new friend as it strikes a balance to the bitterness with a hint of spiciness while using Tettang hops to give this ale a pleasurable aroma.