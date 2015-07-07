Temus Gran
Classico Bitters Liqueur
750 ml
Sweet rhubarb, bitter gentian root and orange peel blend with wormwood, vanilla and resiny notes. Deep, layered and lingering finish that balances and alternates between the sweet and bitter.
Amazingly cocoa-like and buttery at entry; midpalate is spot-on dark chocolate-like, but neither bitter nor semisweet; it's just flat-out sweet.
This has fresh spearmint and peppermint as well as a host of botanicals to provide depth.