Templeton Rye
Small Batch Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Made in USA. A well-balanced rye with a nose of mint, pine, smooth butterscotch and allspice. 80 Proof
Templeton Rye 6 Year is a full-flavored rye showing aromas of cherry, apple, and ginger spice. Upfront sweet flavors of honey lead into sweet baking spices, oak, and a touch of peppermint. The drinker is rewarded with a long smooth spicy finish.
Aromas of butterscotch, vanilla, cherry, and green apple. Flavors of fruit and toasted oak with a smooth mouth. 91.5 Proof
Smooth body. long finish and spicy overtones. Available in a commemorative box and hand-numbered bottles.